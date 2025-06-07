Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Kerala Preventive Detention Ruling

The Supreme Court set aside a Kerala High Court order detaining Rajesh, a moneylender accused of bail violations. The bench emphasized that preventive detention is an extraordinary power that should be used sparingly and not in the ordinary course. The appeal by Rajesh's wife was allowed.

The Supreme Court recently overturned a preventive detention order issued by the Kerala High Court against Rajesh, a moneylender in the state. The top court stated that preventive detention is an extraordinary power that must be used with caution and only in exceptional circumstances.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Manmohan noted that while there were claims of bail condition violations by Rajesh, these were insufficient grounds for preventive detention. They suggested that the state should have sought bail cancellation through the competent courts instead.

The case highlights the delicate balance between individual liberty and maintaining public order, with the bench emphasizing that powers under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act should not be exercised without clear justification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

