Assam's Controversial Pushback Policy Sparks Protests
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to accelerate the identification and pushback of illegal foreigners, reigniting protests across the state. The state leverages an old law allowing direct removal without judicial intervention, prompting resistance from groups like the AAMSU demanding an end to perceived harassment of genuine citizens.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to expedite the identification and removal of illegal foreigners in the state, previously slowed due to NRC-related issues. This move reignited protests during Eid prayers, with participants decrying pushbacks and minority harassment.
Sarma revealed that the state is leveraging an old law, upheld by the Supreme Court, which permits direct expulsions without judicial recourse. He assured that while pushbacks will accelerate, those with pending legal cases will not face expulsion, sparking controversy among some residents.
The All Assam Minority Students' Union, led by President Rejaul Karim Sarkar, protested in regions such as Chirang and Jogighopa. The group criticized the potential mistreatment of citizens mistakenly identified as illegal immigrants and vowed to escalate their demonstrations if governmental actions continue.
