Crackdown on Interstate Fake Currency Syndicate: Key Member Arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police made a significant breakthrough in the battle against counterfeit currency with the arrest of Naushad Alam, a critical member of an interstate syndicate.

Alam was caught near Vijay Ghat Bus Stand in possession of Rs 4 lakh in fake notes.

Authorities revealed that the syndicate smuggled the currency from the Indo-Bangladesh border, and investigations continue to uncover more operatives.

