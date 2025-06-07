Crackdown on Interstate Fake Currency Syndicate: Key Member Arrested in Delhi
The Delhi Police arrested Naushad Alam, a key member of an interstate counterfeit currency syndicate, recovering Rs 4 lakh in fake currency. The syndicate smuggled notes via the Indo-Bangladesh border. Alam admitted to multiple deliveries and was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police made a significant breakthrough in the battle against counterfeit currency with the arrest of Naushad Alam, a critical member of an interstate syndicate.
Alam was caught near Vijay Ghat Bus Stand in possession of Rs 4 lakh in fake notes.
Authorities revealed that the syndicate smuggled the currency from the Indo-Bangladesh border, and investigations continue to uncover more operatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Arrested Over 2019 Assault Case
Ex-NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment Case
Scandal at Bandla Hydro Engineering College: Director Arrested for Sexual Harassment
Former NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment and Suicide Case
Unraveling Shadows: Turkey's Military Arrests Over Coup Links