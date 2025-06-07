Left Menu

From Grudge to Rescue: The Dramatic Return of a Kidnapped Toddler

A three-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Latur was rescued over 10 days after being kidnapped by a man who once had unreciprocated feelings for the child's mother. The kidnapper was caught, and the child was found near a riverbank. The mother works as a nurse in a government hospital.

Updated: 07-06-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A three-year-old child has been safely reunited with his family in Maharashtra's Latur district, over ten days after his abduction, police confirmed on Saturday. The kidnapper, identified as Mahesh Ramakant Suryawanshi, once harbored romantic intentions towards the child's mother, a nurse at a local hospital.

The child disappeared from Ghumasta Colony on May 26, prompting his distraught family to seek police assistance. Law enforcement traced Suryawanshi to Solapur, where he confessed to leaving the boy near the Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur, some 70 kilometers away.

Authorities swiftly coordinated with local police to rescue the child. Suryawanshi, previously a contractual lab technician during the COVID-19 pandemic, had developed an unreciprocated affection for the mother, leading to this extreme act after she rejected his advances. The boy has now been safely returned to his mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

