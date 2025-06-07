Delhi Police Crackdown: 66 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Illegal Residence

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police on Saturday detained 66 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be residing illegally in the city for several years, according to the authorities.

The detainees, all living in the northwest region of Delhi without valid documentation, are currently undergoing processing for deportation to Bangladesh.

The police have worked in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to initiate a verification process and implement the necessary legal action against these individuals, all of whom entered the country in violation of visa and immigration regulations.