Delhi Police Crackdown: 66 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Illegal Residence
Delhi Police detained 66 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally for years. Their deportation process, coordinated with the FRRO, is underway. The detainees violated visa and immigration norms, leading to necessary legal actions and documentation by the authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:52 IST
In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police on Saturday detained 66 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be residing illegally in the city for several years, according to the authorities.
The detainees, all living in the northwest region of Delhi without valid documentation, are currently undergoing processing for deportation to Bangladesh.
The police have worked in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to initiate a verification process and implement the necessary legal action against these individuals, all of whom entered the country in violation of visa and immigration regulations.
