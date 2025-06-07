Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: 66 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Illegal Residence

Delhi Police detained 66 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally for years. Their deportation process, coordinated with the FRRO, is underway. The detainees violated visa and immigration norms, leading to necessary legal actions and documentation by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:52 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: 66 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Illegal Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police on Saturday detained 66 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be residing illegally in the city for several years, according to the authorities.

The detainees, all living in the northwest region of Delhi without valid documentation, are currently undergoing processing for deportation to Bangladesh.

The police have worked in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to initiate a verification process and implement the necessary legal action against these individuals, all of whom entered the country in violation of visa and immigration regulations.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Toll

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Tol...

 Global
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025