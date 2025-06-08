Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils Landmark R&D Investment

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to allocate 86 billion pounds for research and development. This move by the Labour government aims to drive new jobs and economic growth, with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology revealing the investment's potential impact on various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-06-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 04:31 IST
Rachel Reeves Unveils Landmark R&D Investment
investment
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to unveil a significant investment of 86 billion pounds in research and development as part of this week's spending review, according to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). The funding, expected to reach over 22.5 billion pounds annually by 2029/30, aims to stimulate economic growth and job creation through advancements in drug development, battery life, and artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Reeves will manage the distribution of over 2 trillion pounds of public funds among ministerial colleagues. These financial choices are poised to shape the Labour government's objectives over the next four years. This R&D investment follows Reeves' recent announcement of 15.6 billion pounds towards enhancing local transport in Northern England, the Midlands, and the South West.

The DSIT highlights the strategic importance of this investment, marking it as a catalyst for future innovation, economic growth, and the nation's competitive edge in global markets.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025