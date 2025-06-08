Rachel Reeves Unveils Landmark R&D Investment

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to unveil a significant investment of 86 billion pounds in research and development as part of this week's spending review, according to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). The funding, expected to reach over 22.5 billion pounds annually by 2029/30, aims to stimulate economic growth and job creation through advancements in drug development, battery life, and artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Reeves will manage the distribution of over 2 trillion pounds of public funds among ministerial colleagues. These financial choices are poised to shape the Labour government's objectives over the next four years. This R&D investment follows Reeves' recent announcement of 15.6 billion pounds towards enhancing local transport in Northern England, the Midlands, and the South West.

The DSIT highlights the strategic importance of this investment, marking it as a catalyst for future innovation, economic growth, and the nation's competitive edge in global markets.