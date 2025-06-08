Left Menu

Cracking Down on Cross-Border Arms Smuggling

Punjab Police uncovered an illegal arms smuggling ring, arresting three individuals and seizing sophisticated foreign-made weapons. The operation led to the identification of Jugraj Singh, a jailed kingpin, as the mastermind. Investigations revealed connections to Pakistani traffickers, with further probes underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 08:43 IST
Cracking Down on Cross-Border Arms Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing six sophisticated foreign-made weapons. The smuggled arms were to be delivered to criminal networks within Punjab.

The state's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced that the arrested suspects were all residents of Amritsar. They have been identified as Rajan, Paramjit Singh, and Dinesh Kumar. The confiscated weapons include two Glock 19X pistols and multiple .30 bore firearms.

The scheme was orchestrated by Jugraj Singh, currently imprisoned at Sri Goindwal Sahib, utilizing his advocate's assistant to direct operations. Police actions were based on intelligence from credible sources, leading to the apprehension of the suspects near Khalsa College in Amritsar. Authorities aim to extract more intelligence on the smuggling routes and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025