Cracking Down on Cross-Border Arms Smuggling

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing six sophisticated foreign-made weapons. The smuggled arms were to be delivered to criminal networks within Punjab.

The state's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced that the arrested suspects were all residents of Amritsar. They have been identified as Rajan, Paramjit Singh, and Dinesh Kumar. The confiscated weapons include two Glock 19X pistols and multiple .30 bore firearms.

The scheme was orchestrated by Jugraj Singh, currently imprisoned at Sri Goindwal Sahib, utilizing his advocate's assistant to direct operations. Police actions were based on intelligence from credible sources, leading to the apprehension of the suspects near Khalsa College in Amritsar. Authorities aim to extract more intelligence on the smuggling routes and connections.

