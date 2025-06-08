Taiwan Strengthens Defense with Joint Coast Guard-Military Drills

In the face of mounting tensions with China, Taiwan's coast guard collaborated with the military in a series of drills this Sunday. Taipei has cited a rising "grey zone" threat from Beijing, which claims the island, and the exercises highlight Taiwan's strategic readiness.

Held in Kaohsiung, the drills simulated handling a ferry hijacked by "international terrorists," involving the coast guard and helicopters from the interior ministry and army. Overseen by President Lai Ching-te, these exercises mark an unprecedented collaboration as military aircraft, including anti-submarine helicopters, were jointly deployed.

These measures reflect Taiwan's resolve to modernize its defense, with new Anping-class corvettes enhancing naval capabilities. Despite ongoing Chinese provocations, Taiwan's government remains steadfast in rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims, emphasizing the island's democratic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)