Taiwan Strengthens Defense with Joint Coast Guard-Military Drills

Taiwan's coast guard conducted joint drills with the military, practicing operations against perceived threats from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. The exercises in Kaohsiung involved the rescue of a hijacked ferry and are part of Taiwan's efforts to bolster national security and modernize its defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the face of mounting tensions with China, Taiwan's coast guard collaborated with the military in a series of drills this Sunday. Taipei has cited a rising "grey zone" threat from Beijing, which claims the island, and the exercises highlight Taiwan's strategic readiness.

Held in Kaohsiung, the drills simulated handling a ferry hijacked by "international terrorists," involving the coast guard and helicopters from the interior ministry and army. Overseen by President Lai Ching-te, these exercises mark an unprecedented collaboration as military aircraft, including anti-submarine helicopters, were jointly deployed.

These measures reflect Taiwan's resolve to modernize its defense, with new Anping-class corvettes enhancing naval capabilities. Despite ongoing Chinese provocations, Taiwan's government remains steadfast in rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims, emphasizing the island's democratic autonomy.

