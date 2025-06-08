Taiwan Strengthens Defense with Joint Coast Guard-Military Drills
Taiwan's coast guard conducted joint drills with the military, practicing operations against perceived threats from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. The exercises in Kaohsiung involved the rescue of a hijacked ferry and are part of Taiwan's efforts to bolster national security and modernize its defense capabilities.
In the face of mounting tensions with China, Taiwan's coast guard collaborated with the military in a series of drills this Sunday. Taipei has cited a rising "grey zone" threat from Beijing, which claims the island, and the exercises highlight Taiwan's strategic readiness.
Held in Kaohsiung, the drills simulated handling a ferry hijacked by "international terrorists," involving the coast guard and helicopters from the interior ministry and army. Overseen by President Lai Ching-te, these exercises mark an unprecedented collaboration as military aircraft, including anti-submarine helicopters, were jointly deployed.
These measures reflect Taiwan's resolve to modernize its defense, with new Anping-class corvettes enhancing naval capabilities. Despite ongoing Chinese provocations, Taiwan's government remains steadfast in rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims, emphasizing the island's democratic autonomy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- coast guard
- military drills
- China
- tensions
- defense
- Kaohsiung
- Anping-class
- rescue
- sovereignty
ALSO READ
Mumbai Civic Body Urged to Cancel Turkish Rescue Gear Contract Amid Political Tensions
BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder Amid Heightened Border Tensions
Taiwan Fortifies Defense Strategy Amid China's Rising Aggression
Rahul Gandhi Consoles Poonch Students Amidst Tensions
Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap