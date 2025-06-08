Left Menu

Tragedy and Protests: Vendor Crushed by Dumper in Beawar

A vegetable vendor named Mallaram Kumawat was tragically killed by a sand-laden dumper in Beawar district, leading to a protest by villagers demanding justice and compensation. The incident resulted in a road blockade, escalating tensions with police, but eventually, arrests and seizures were made by authorities.

A horrific accident in Beawar district claimed the life of a vegetable vendor on Sunday morning, when a sand-laden dumper collided with him on his motorcycle. The unfortunate incident caused uproar among local villagers who demanded accountability.

Victim Mallaram Kumawat was en route to Bar village when he encountered the fatal accident near Nimaj village. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the government hospital in Nimaj. In response, his grieving family and outraged villagers blocked a key road to demand justice.

The protest pushed law enforcement to respond forcefully, resulting in minor clashes. Authorities eventually seized the dumper and arrested a suspect. To prevent further unrest, additional police forces were deployed in the area.

