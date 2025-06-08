Notorious Gogi Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi
Sachin Khatri, a key figure in the Gogi gang, was arrested by Delhi Police. He's linked to multiple extortion and assault cases, including shooting at a woman's home for extortion and robbing a property dealer. Khatri was active in organized crime from a young age.
Delhi Police have successfully arrested a significant member of the infamous Gogi gang, marking a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb organized crime within the city.
Identified as Sachin Khatri, also known as Shinni, the 26-year-old suspect from Narela was apprehended following a crucial tip-off to law enforcement.
Khatri's criminal record is extensive, tied to no less than four severe cases including extortion, assault, and illegal arms possession, highlighting his active role in violent organized crime activities from a young age.
