The military conflict in Ukraine escalated as Russian forces claimed to have reached the edge of the Dnipropetrovsk region. This advancement is part of a broader confrontation, seeing Ukraine conduct high-profile drone attacks targeting Russia's strategic assets while both nations are entangled in contentious peace talks.

Russian troops have captured over 190 square kilometers in Sumy, eastern Ukraine. The country's defense ministry suggests it's a stepping stone to advancing westward toward Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenses are striving to obstruct this progress despite Russian assertions of having gained a strategic foothold near the region of Kostyantynivka.

Amidst this turmoil, a diplomatic rift persists over the return of soldiers' remains and the exchange of prisoners of war. Tensions have been inflamed further by accusations from both sides regarding each other's commitment to peace, with Russia seeking international recognition of annexed Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies.)