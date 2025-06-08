Left Menu

Justice Sought: The Women of Sandeshkhali Speak Out Against Former Leader

The CBI has recorded a local woman's statement in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, concerning allegations against former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Following his arrest, women in Sandeshkhali feel safer but seek justice for land grabbing and abuse accusations. The investigation continues after a recent rally and past ED confrontations.

Updated: 08-06-2025 18:13 IST
A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, recording the statement of a local woman linked to allegations against previous TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Jhuma Mondal, the woman in question, expressed a desire for privacy concerning her statement, which the CBI now plans to investigate further. Mondal emphasized the community's demand for Shahjahan's capital punishment, believing the women of Sandeshkhali are safer with him in custody.

Previously, in January 2024, an attempt by the Enforcement Directorate to raid Shahjahan's residence ended in an attack on officials. Allegations of land grabbing and sexual abuse persist against Shahjahan, with CBI intensifying investigations into events earlier in the year. Shahjahan, accused of involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution scam, was detained by state police, later taken into CBI custody.

