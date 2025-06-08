Tensions at Sea: Greta Thunberg Aboard Charity Boat Challenging Gaza Blockade

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to prevent a charity boat, the Madleen, from reaching Gaza. The boat, carrying activists such as Greta Thunberg, aims to challenge Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

The Madleen, a British-flagged yacht operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set off from Sicily and is headed towards Gaza. Katz emphasized the blockade's importance for Israel's security, asserting it prevents Hamas from acquiring weapons.

With interception anticipated, activists onboard, including a European Parliament member, could be deported. Previous attempts to break the blockade have resulted in violence, underscoring the operation's risks.