Left Menu

Mumbai Railway Police's Swift Action Saves Precious Cargo

A woman from Satara left a bag containing valuables worth Rs 4.23 lakh on a Mumbai suburban train. Thanks to the alert Mumbai railway police, the bag was recovered and returned to her after she reported it missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:08 IST
Mumbai Railway Police's Swift Action Saves Precious Cargo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vigilant response from the Mumbai railway police led to the recovery of a bag containing valuables worth Rs 4.23 lakh that had been left behind on a suburban train by a woman from Satara, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the woman realized she had forgotten her bag in a compartment of a local train heading towards CSMT. Acting swiftly, she alerted the police about the lost items.

Upon receiving the notification, a constable at Dockyard Road station was tasked with locating the bag. Fortunately, a bag matching the description provided was found. After confirming ownership, the bag, containing gold ornaments and a camera, was returned to the relieved woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025