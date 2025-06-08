Mumbai Railway Police's Swift Action Saves Precious Cargo
A woman from Satara left a bag containing valuables worth Rs 4.23 lakh on a Mumbai suburban train. Thanks to the alert Mumbai railway police, the bag was recovered and returned to her after she reported it missing.
A vigilant response from the Mumbai railway police led to the recovery of a bag containing valuables worth Rs 4.23 lakh that had been left behind on a suburban train by a woman from Satara, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Friday night when the woman realized she had forgotten her bag in a compartment of a local train heading towards CSMT. Acting swiftly, she alerted the police about the lost items.
Upon receiving the notification, a constable at Dockyard Road station was tasked with locating the bag. Fortunately, a bag matching the description provided was found. After confirming ownership, the bag, containing gold ornaments and a camera, was returned to the relieved woman.
