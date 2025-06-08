Demolition Debates: Housing Disputes in Delhi's Madrasi Camp

In a heated political discourse, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta faced criticism over slum demolitions in the Madrasi Camp near Barapullah. Gupta clarified that the demolitions were court-ordered and stressed alternative housing was offered to displaced residents.

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged the adequacy of the relocation efforts, highlighting unfulfilled promises of providing homes on the original sites. They questioned the conditions of new accommodations offered 40 kilometers away in Narela.

As nearly 370 families faced displacement, the AAP vowed to raise the matter both publicly and in Parliament, accusing the BJP of ignoring the welfare of slum dwellers and playing politics with their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)