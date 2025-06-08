Left Menu

Diplomacy on the Line: UK-China Trade Talks Amid Embassy Debates

Rachel Reeves, UK finance minister, is set to meet China's vice premier He Lifeng during his visit to Britain for trade discussions with the US. The meeting highlights UK efforts to enhance ties with China. However, UK-China relations face challenges, including espionage allegations and controversial embassy plans.

Updated: 08-06-2025 19:22 IST
Rachel Reeves, the British finance minister, will meet with China's vice premier, He Lifeng, during his visit to the UK this week. The discussions coincide with trade talks between the UK, US, and China, aimed at easing tensions between the global economic powers.

Reeves' meeting with He underscores Britain's ongoing efforts to foster stronger ties with China, aligning with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's foreign policy objectives. This follows Reeves' previous diplomatic engagement with Chinese officials during a January visit to China.

Nevertheless, UK-China relations are complicated by espionage accusations, and the proposed construction of a new Chinese embassy in London has sparked controversy, with concerns over its proximity to vital financial and data locations prompting security and political debates.

