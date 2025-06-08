Freedom Short-Lived: Jail Return After Bail
Abid Khan was rearrested after a video surfaced of him leading a procession with objectionable slogans following his release on bail. Initially jailed on May 29 for loot and criminal intimidation, he was apprehended again on June 6. The police have arrested three involved and suspended an officer.
In a swift turn of events, Abid Khan, a Varanasi district jail inmate, found himself back behind bars after a brief respite on bail. His rearrest followed a viral video showing him leading a controversial procession.
Khan, originally imprisoned since May 29 for loot and criminal intimidation, secured bail on June 6. However, his liberation was marred by social media footage capturing his entourage of supporters chanting objectionable slogans.
The police swiftly responded by detaining Khan and two others involved. Additionally, a local police officer faces suspension for negligence, while authorities pursue further arrests and seek to revoke Khan's bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
