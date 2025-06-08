Earthquake Chaos: Karachi Jailbreak Sparks Controversy
In Karachi, Pakistan, over 200 prisoners escaped Malir Jail after an earthquake caused chaos. An Anti-Terrorism Court judge criticized police for requesting physical remand of 115 recaptured prisoners, instead opting for judicial remand. The jail escape embarrassed authorities, with 126 re-apprehended and police searching for 90 at large.
In the wake of a recent earthquake, chaos ensued at Karachi's Malir Jail as over 200 prisoners made a daring escape. The seismic event, registering a modest 3.6 magnitude, nonetheless proved sufficient to compromise the facility's integrity, leading to a wall collapse that provided an unexpected getaway opportunity for the inmates.
Presiding over a resultant courtroom session, an Anti-Terrorism Court judge criticized law enforcement's attempt to secure a physical remand of 115 recaptured escapees. The judge dismissed the police's request, arguing the absence of individualized charges and new evidence, favoring instead a judicial remand.
As the fallout continues, the escape highlights lapses in jail management and security. Despite aggressive search efforts, 90 escapees remain missing. An additional layer of tragedy emerged when a 25-year-old escapee committed suicide, pointing to the dire conditions facing the returnees.
