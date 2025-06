Renault Eyes Drone Production Amid Ministry Talks

France's defence ministry has reached out to Renault regarding potential collaboration in drone manufacturing, the automaker confirmed on Sunday. While discussions have begun, Renault awaits further project details from the ministry, leaving the project in a tentative phase.

The French government had previously indicated that French companies might contribute to drone production in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu mentioned plans to form a partnership between a major French carmaker and a smaller defence firm to establish drone production lines in Ukraine, underlining France's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.

Drones have proven essential in Ukraine's defense strategy since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, offering critical surveillance and striking capabilities that have influenced the conflict's dynamics. This proposed collaboration reflects the significant role drones continue to play in military strategy.

