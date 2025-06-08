Child Labor Ring Busted: 21 Rescued from Rajkot Jewelry Units
Twenty-one individuals, including 16 children, were rescued from illegal jewelry units in Rajkot, facing abusive conditions. The accused, Ajitmaula Ajmatmaula, was arrested for assault and child labor violations. Victims, from West Bengal, were underpaid and mistreated. Authorities are providing care and have invoked child protection laws against the offender.
In a harrowing revelation, authorities have unveiled a network of exploitation in Rajkot's jewelry crafting industry, rescuing 21 individuals, including 16 children, from appalling conditions.
The raid, executed by the Rajkot Police on June 6, followed a tip-off, revealing minors forced to lengthy hours under duress. The accused mastermind, Ajitmaula Ajmatmaula, was detained on allegations of unlawful labor and grave mistreatment, following concrete evidence of abuse.
This operation underscores the persistent challenge of child labor in India and calls for stringent enforcement of labor protection laws. Authorities have placed the rescued victims under care, while further investigations continue into the matter.
