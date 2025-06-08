Child Labor Ring Busted: 21 Rescued from Rajkot Jewelry Units

In a harrowing revelation, authorities have unveiled a network of exploitation in Rajkot's jewelry crafting industry, rescuing 21 individuals, including 16 children, from appalling conditions.

The raid, executed by the Rajkot Police on June 6, followed a tip-off, revealing minors forced to lengthy hours under duress. The accused mastermind, Ajitmaula Ajmatmaula, was detained on allegations of unlawful labor and grave mistreatment, following concrete evidence of abuse.

This operation underscores the persistent challenge of child labor in India and calls for stringent enforcement of labor protection laws. Authorities have placed the rescued victims under care, while further investigations continue into the matter.