Left Menu

Immigrant Raids Ignite Tensions: National Guard Deployed in LA

Tensions flared in Los Angeles as National Guard troops confronted demonstrators protesting immigration raids. Ordered by President Trump, the deployment drew criticism from local officials who argued it exacerbated the situation. The protests highlight the clash between Trump's enforcement measures and Democratic-led LA's diverse community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 03:40 IST
Immigrant Raids Ignite Tensions: National Guard Deployed in LA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing immigration protests, National Guard troops clashed with demonstrators in Los Angeles, where tensions have reached a fever pitch. The troops, arriving on President Donald Trump's orders, faced off with protesters outside a federal building in downtown LA.

This deployment follows Trump's announcement of a hardline approach to immigration enforcement, drawing sharp criticism from California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor accused Trump of seeking a media spectacle, urging protesters to remain calm. Amidst this, authorities reported gas canisters were used to disperse crowds, and numerous arrests were made.

As the political divide deepens, Trump's move stirs debate on the legal grounds of deploying National Guard troops. With criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and local Congress members, the protests against aggressive immigration raids continue, setting the stage for a prolonged confrontation.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025