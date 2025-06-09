Immigrant Raids Ignite Tensions: National Guard Deployed in LA
Tensions flared in Los Angeles as National Guard troops confronted demonstrators protesting immigration raids. Ordered by President Trump, the deployment drew criticism from local officials who argued it exacerbated the situation. The protests highlight the clash between Trump's enforcement measures and Democratic-led LA's diverse community.
In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing immigration protests, National Guard troops clashed with demonstrators in Los Angeles, where tensions have reached a fever pitch. The troops, arriving on President Donald Trump's orders, faced off with protesters outside a federal building in downtown LA.
This deployment follows Trump's announcement of a hardline approach to immigration enforcement, drawing sharp criticism from California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom. The governor accused Trump of seeking a media spectacle, urging protesters to remain calm. Amidst this, authorities reported gas canisters were used to disperse crowds, and numerous arrests were made.
As the political divide deepens, Trump's move stirs debate on the legal grounds of deploying National Guard troops. With criticism from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and local Congress members, the protests against aggressive immigration raids continue, setting the stage for a prolonged confrontation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Immigration
- Protests
- National Guard
- Los Angeles
- Trump
- ICE
- Gavin Newsom
- Tensions
- Law Enforcement
- Riots
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains and Falling Onion Prices
Tragic Collapse: Sub-Inspector's Life Lost Under Office Debris
Maharashtra Police's New Task Force Tackles Drug Menace
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Caste Census: A Step Towards Equitable Social Justice