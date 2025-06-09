Left Menu

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat and detained activists, including Greta Thunberg. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition organized the voyage to protest Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid. The mission was branded a PR stunt by Israel, who redirected the aid through official channels, while activists decried their 'kidnap'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-06-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 08:03 IST
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic interception, Israeli forces halted a Gaza-bound aid boat early Monday, detaining prominent activists, including Greta Thunberg, and highlighting tensions amid the ongoing blockade of the Palestinian territory. The action underscores the fraught humanitarian situation in the region.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, responsible for organizing the humanitarian mission, denounced the intervention as an act of 'kidnapping,' emphasizing the urgency of their cargo, which included essential items like baby formula and medical supplies. The group released pre-recorded messages from activists to bolster their claims.

Despite the intercepted mission being labeled as a public relations gesture by Israel's Foreign Ministry, concerns persist over access to aid for Gaza's population, as the prolonged blockade continues to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
2
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025