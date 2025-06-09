Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

In a dramatic interception, Israeli forces halted a Gaza-bound aid boat early Monday, detaining prominent activists, including Greta Thunberg, and highlighting tensions amid the ongoing blockade of the Palestinian territory. The action underscores the fraught humanitarian situation in the region.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, responsible for organizing the humanitarian mission, denounced the intervention as an act of 'kidnapping,' emphasizing the urgency of their cargo, which included essential items like baby formula and medical supplies. The group released pre-recorded messages from activists to bolster their claims.

Despite the intercepted mission being labeled as a public relations gesture by Israel's Foreign Ministry, concerns persist over access to aid for Gaza's population, as the prolonged blockade continues to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

