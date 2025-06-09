Honeymoon Tragedy: Shocking Murder of Tourist in Meghalaya

Tragedy struck in Meghalaya when Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, was allegedly murdered on his honeymoon. The state police reported that the crime, committed by men hired by his wife Sonam, unfolded in the picturesque area of Sohra. The case has captured the nation's attention, with rapid arrests following.

DGP I Nongrang detailed the events, stating that Sonam surrendered to the police in Uttar Pradesh, while additional suspects were apprehended in overnight raids. Raja's body was found in a gorge, sparking a widespread search for more involved. Notably, a bloodstained machete was discovered as evidence, further complicating the case.

Amidst public outcry, Meghalaya's Chief Minister praised the police's swift action, while calls for a CBI investigation intensified from both victims' families and political leaders. The investigation continues with authorities determined to see justice served for the shocking crime.