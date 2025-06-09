Man Arrested for Controversial Social Media Posts in Himachal Pradesh
Suleman, a fruits and vegetables seller, has been arrested in Paonta Sahib for posting content that allegedly endangers India's sovereignty and unity. Originally from Saharanpur, he was charged under section 152 of the BNS. Locals allege his posts were anti-national and criticized Prime Minister Modi.
A man named Suleman has been apprehended by Himachal Pradesh police for allegedly posting content on social media that threatens the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. Suleman, a fruit and vegetable seller from Paonta Sahib, reportedly vanished for a few days before returning to town.
Authorities arrested him after local residents filed a complaint, claiming he shared anti-national content and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's measures against Pakistan. The complaint further stated that his posts were a serious act of sedition, hurting religious sentiments.
This is the first instance in the district where someone has been charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to Sirmaur SP Nischit Singh Negi. The local police confirmed Suleman's arrest after his return and are set to present him in court on Monday.
