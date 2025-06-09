Ex-SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao Appears in Controversial Phone-Tapping Inquiry

In a significant development concerning the controversial phone-tapping case, T Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of Telangana's Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), appeared before police authorities in Hyderabad. Rao, the main accused, has been embroiled in allegations of using state machinery for clandestine political surveillance.

Reports indicated that Rao had been in the United States, citing health issues, but returned to Hyderabad on Sunday night to comply with a Supreme Court directive. The court had previously provided him with interim protection against any coercive measures.

The accusations against Rao pertain to the misuse of the SIB's powers for unauthorized surveillance during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime, allegedly to support political ambitions. The controversy continues to unfold as legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)