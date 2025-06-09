Ex-SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao Appears in Controversial Phone-Tapping Inquiry
Former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, accused in a phone-tapping case, has appeared before authorities in Hyderabad. Previously in the U.S. and citing ill health, Rao now faces charges of illegal surveillance to benefit a political party. Interim protection was granted by the Supreme Court, preventing coercive action.
In a significant development concerning the controversial phone-tapping case, T Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of Telangana's Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), appeared before police authorities in Hyderabad. Rao, the main accused, has been embroiled in allegations of using state machinery for clandestine political surveillance.
Reports indicated that Rao had been in the United States, citing health issues, but returned to Hyderabad on Sunday night to comply with a Supreme Court directive. The court had previously provided him with interim protection against any coercive measures.
The accusations against Rao pertain to the misuse of the SIB's powers for unauthorized surveillance during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime, allegedly to support political ambitions. The controversy continues to unfold as legal proceedings are underway.
