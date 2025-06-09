Left Menu

Trump's Expanded Travel Ban Sparks Global Controversy

President Donald Trump reintroduces and expands a travel ban affecting citizens of 12 countries, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, citing national security. This policy revival has ignited global reactions, ranging from condemnation to support, and targets nations perceived as risks due to terrorism and visa overstays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:06 IST
  • United States

President Donald Trump has reinstated and expanded a controversial travel ban, predominantly affecting African and Middle Eastern nations. The policy targets citizens from 12 countries, barring them from U.S. entry due to national security concerns.

The list of countries includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Yemen, among others. Restrictions also extend to individuals from seven additional countries if they lack valid visas. Trump justifies this measure by citing the need to protect U.S. citizens from potential security threats.

Reactions to the ban vary globally, with some leaders expressing anger, such as Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro, while others, like Cuban immigrant William Lopez, express support, highlighting the complex and divisive nature of this policy.

