Iran's Strategic Counter-Proposal to U.S. Nuclear Deal
Iran is set to provide a counter-proposal to the U.S. on a nuclear deal via Oman. The U.S. proposal is deemed 'unacceptable' by Iran, mainly over uranium enrichment and sanctions. Iran's offer is described as reasonable, with no new talks scheduled. The 2015 nuclear pact's collapse is noted.
In a significant development in nuclear diplomacy, Iran plans to submit a counter-proposal to the United States regarding a contentious nuclear deal. The announcement came from Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, who outlined Iran's dissatisfaction with the current U.S. offer.
The U.S. proposal, presented in May, was criticized by Iran for not addressing key issues such as uranium enrichment on Iranian soil and the repatriation of its highly enriched uranium. Additionally, the lifting of U.S. sanctions remains unresolved, which Baghaei emphasized as vital for any acceptable negotiation.
Despite the brewing tensions, no date has been set for a sixth round of talks. The roots of this discord trace back to 2018 when then-President Donald Trump exited a 2015 nuclear agreement, leading to a severe impact on Iran's economy due to reiterated sanctions and prompting Iran to intensify its enrichment activities.
ALSO READ
Syria Welcomes Easing of U.S. Sanctions: A Path to Economic Revival
Germany Calls for Stronger Sanctions Against Russia Amid Escalating Conflict
Germany Calls for New Sanctions After Russia's Massive Attack on Ukraine
Trump Weighs Sanctions as Russia Escalates Ukrainian Assaults
Iran Stands Firm Against Uranium Enrichment Suspension