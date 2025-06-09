Bomb Hoax Shakes Gujarat High Court: A Close Call

The Gujarat High Court faced a bomb threat via email, which turned out to be false after a comprehensive search, police confirmed on Monday.

The email, arriving at approximately 11:45 am, claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would go off in the court later that day, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Safin Hasan.

A rigorous inspection by local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad revealed no suspicious items on the premises. As a precaution, the high court suspended its second session, ensuring safety for all.

