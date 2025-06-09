Bomb Hoax Shakes Gujarat High Court: A Close Call
A bomb threat email sent to the Gujarat High Court was found to be a hoax after police conducted a thorough check. The threat came in via email, claiming an IED would detonate in the evening. This led to heightened security and cancellation of the second court session.
The Gujarat High Court faced a bomb threat via email, which turned out to be false after a comprehensive search, police confirmed on Monday.
The email, arriving at approximately 11:45 am, claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would go off in the court later that day, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Safin Hasan.
A rigorous inspection by local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad revealed no suspicious items on the premises. As a precaution, the high court suspended its second session, ensuring safety for all.
