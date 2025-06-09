Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: Arrests Widen Network of Criminal Activities

Manipur Police announced the arrest of Ashem Kanan Singh, a former head constable linked to the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, for crimes associated with the 2023 Manipur violence. The incident sparked protests and tensions in the state, while authorities warned against backing unlawful activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:44 IST
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Manipur Police publicly acknowledged the arrest of Ashem Kanan Singh, formerly a head constable, by the CBI. Singh, who was axed from the force in March due to criminal involvement, faces charges related to the 2023 violence in Manipur.

As a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, Singh is alleged to have been part of various criminal actions, including cross-border arms smuggling. His apprehension triggered substantial unrest, with demonstrators pouring into the valley areas, forcing police and security forces to restore order.

The context of Singh's arrest aligns with other enforcement actions, such as the NIA's takedown of three insurgents involved in a deadly attack earlier in the year. Despite widespread protests and shutdowns in response, police are urging the populace not to condone or participate in actions supporting criminal endeavors.

