Kaleshwaram Project Controversy: Shifts, Criticisms, and Investigations

T Harish Rao, former irrigation minister, testifies about the Kaleshwaram project's source shift during a judicial probe. The project, criticized for structural issues, faced opposition from Maharashtra and water inadequacies at Tummidihetti. A new barrage at Medigadda was constructed due to these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

T Harish Rao, a prominent figure in Telangana politics and former irrigation minister, faced the judicial commission on Monday to address the controversies surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. He provided insights into the strategic decisions, including the contentious shift of the water source that stirred political debates.

The project initially aimed to construct a barrage at Tummidihetti, but resistance from the Maharashtra government and reports of inadequate water availability prompted a shift to Medigadda. This move, suggested by the Central Water Commission and WAPCOS, was a crucial topic during Rao's detailed remarks.

Criticism intensified with reports of structural issues at Medigadda, recently labeled by the National Dam Safety Authority as a potential major disaster. As investigations continue, the involvement of high-profile figures, including former CM KCR, highlights the project's significance in Telangana's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

