Safe Disposal of Rusted Mortar Shell in Samba District
Security personnel safely defused a rusted mortar shell recovered from a border area in the Samba district. The shell was found in the Basantar river after locals alerted officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In the Samba district's border area, security personnel discovered and defused a rusted mortar shell on Monday, according to official reports.
Locals provided crucial information that led to the recovery of the old shell by security forces in the Basantar river, authorities stated.
The shell was subsequently defused without incident, ensuring public safety in the vicinity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Public Security Bill Sparks Record Objections and Controversy
High-Stakes Security Talks: India's Ajit Doval Meets Global Counterparts
India and Maldives Strengthen Maritime Security Ties
Bomb Hoax Shakes Himachal Pradesh Secretariat: Security Heightened
Empowering Marginalised: Modi's Call for Caste Census and National Security