Left Menu

Safe Disposal of Rusted Mortar Shell in Samba District

Security personnel safely defused a rusted mortar shell recovered from a border area in the Samba district. The shell was found in the Basantar river after locals alerted officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:17 IST
Safe Disposal of Rusted Mortar Shell in Samba District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Samba district's border area, security personnel discovered and defused a rusted mortar shell on Monday, according to official reports.

Locals provided crucial information that led to the recovery of the old shell by security forces in the Basantar river, authorities stated.

The shell was subsequently defused without incident, ensuring public safety in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025