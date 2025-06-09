Left Menu

Young POWs Exchanged Amidst Tensions

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war under the age of 25, marking the first such swap since the June 2 Istanbul meeting. The arrangement reflects ongoing diplomatic discussions even as broader geopolitical tensions persist between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, Russia and Ukraine have successfully conducted a prisoner of war exchange involving individuals under the age of 25. According to Russian news agencies, the exchange was confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry on Monday.

This recent exchange marks the first of its kind since the June 2 meeting in Istanbul, where Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to initiate a new round of POW swaps. The move highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations even as broader conflicts continue.

The exchange underscores the complex and multifaceted nature of the relations between Russia and Ukraine, as both sides attempt to navigate through difficult diplomatic negotiations while addressing humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

