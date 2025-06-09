Tragic Crime in Delhi: Child's Murder Shocks Community

A ghastly crime has shaken northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, involving the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl whose body was found in a suitcase. Her killer reportedly attempted to lure another girl, raising community fears.

Locals describe the suspect, who moved into a nearby flat a year ago, as suspicious due to his criminal background. The girl's uncle noted that the man's violent tendencies had led to his wife leaving him.

The victim's grieving family, overwhelmed by their loss, remembers her as a loving child. As police investigate, they face pressure to swiftly capture the fugitive suspect and deliver justice. Community demands for severe penalties underline the tragic impact of this horrific act.