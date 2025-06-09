Left Menu

Outrage in Delhi: AAP Criticizes BJP Over Brutal Crime

Atishi, former Chief Minister of Delhi, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and current Delhi Chief Minister for not visiting the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party promises support and attacks BJP's governance on women's safety issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:46 IST
Outrage in Delhi: AAP Criticizes BJP Over Brutal Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and her successor Rekha Gupta for failing to meet the family of a nine-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Nehru Vihar, Delhi. Atishi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), conveyed her support to the victim's family.

The girl's body was discovered on Saturday, hidden in a suitcase within a neighboring household in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, igniting widespread outrage among the community and family members. Atishi addressed this unrest by personally visiting the family, expressing solidarity and a pledge for justice.

Expressing her disappointment over the absence of high-ranking BJP officials, Atishi remarked on the lack of security provided by the ruling 'four-engine' BJP government. She was accompanied by AAP Delhi convener Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Sanjeev Jha, and party leader Adil Ahmad Khan, highlighting the party's unified stand on women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025