Outrage in Delhi: AAP Criticizes BJP Over Brutal Crime

In a scathing critique, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and her successor Rekha Gupta for failing to meet the family of a nine-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Nehru Vihar, Delhi. Atishi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), conveyed her support to the victim's family.

The girl's body was discovered on Saturday, hidden in a suitcase within a neighboring household in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, igniting widespread outrage among the community and family members. Atishi addressed this unrest by personally visiting the family, expressing solidarity and a pledge for justice.

Expressing her disappointment over the absence of high-ranking BJP officials, Atishi remarked on the lack of security provided by the ruling 'four-engine' BJP government. She was accompanied by AAP Delhi convener Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Sanjeev Jha, and party leader Adil Ahmad Khan, highlighting the party's unified stand on women's safety.

