Empowering Lives: Legal Aid and Mobility Support in South Delhi

The South District Legal Services Authority (DLSA South) organized a notable event in New Delhi on Monday, aimed at uplifting persons with disabilities and senior citizens. The occasion saw the distribution of assistive devices and the inauguration of a legal services clinic facilitated by Nav Shrishti NGO.

The assistive devices, supplied with the support of ALIMCO, are intended to boost mobility, dignity, and independence for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, thereby enhancing their quality of life. This effort stems from the Mega Legal Services Camp, which identified suitable recipients last month.

The newly launched legal service clinic underscores DLSA's commitment, in collaboration with Nav Shrishti, to widen access to justice, particularly for women, children, and those facing social and legal challenges. Principal District and Sessions Judge Shail Jain, honored as the chief guest, and Judicial Magistrate Aviral Shukla, affirmed the authority's dedication to fostering an inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)