Claudia Sheinbaum Condemns Violence Amid Los Angeles Immigration Protests

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday condemned the violence occurring during the large-scale protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids. Speaking at her morning press conference, Sheinbaum urged U.S. authorities to respect the rule of law in migration-related processes.

The unrest in Los Angeles intensified over the weekend in response to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts. Protesters, many waiving Mexican flags and holding signs critical of U.S. immigration authorities, convened across the city. Sheinbaum encouraged the Mexican community to remain peaceful amid provocations but did not call for an end to the demonstrations.

Violence during the protests included the burning of cars and projectiles hurled at police officers. California Governor Gavin Newsom attributed the unrest to Trump's deployment of the National Guard, while Trump labeled the protesters as insurrectionists amid his ongoing campaign to curb illegal immigration. The situation has resulted in the detention and deportation of multiple Mexican nationals.

