Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Condemns Violence Amid Los Angeles Immigration Protests

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned violence linked to protests against U.S. immigration raids in Los Angeles. She urged U.S. authorities to uphold the law and called for peaceful actions from the Mexican community. The protests, marked by clashes and National Guard deployment, highlight tensions over immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:08 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum Condemns Violence Amid Los Angeles Immigration Protests
protests

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday condemned the violence occurring during the large-scale protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids. Speaking at her morning press conference, Sheinbaum urged U.S. authorities to respect the rule of law in migration-related processes.

The unrest in Los Angeles intensified over the weekend in response to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts. Protesters, many waiving Mexican flags and holding signs critical of U.S. immigration authorities, convened across the city. Sheinbaum encouraged the Mexican community to remain peaceful amid provocations but did not call for an end to the demonstrations.

Violence during the protests included the burning of cars and projectiles hurled at police officers. California Governor Gavin Newsom attributed the unrest to Trump's deployment of the National Guard, while Trump labeled the protesters as insurrectionists amid his ongoing campaign to curb illegal immigration. The situation has resulted in the detention and deportation of multiple Mexican nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025