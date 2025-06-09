Italy's Referendum Defeat: A Win for the Right, A Blow to Democracy
Italy's referendums to relax citizenship laws and improve job protections failed due to low turnout, marking a setback for the centre-left and a victory for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. The proposals aimed to ease citizenship acquisition for children of immigrants and enhance workers' rights, but public engagement was persistently low.
Italy's recent referendums, targeting a relaxation of citizenship laws and enhancement of job protections, failed to pass due to insufficient voter turnout, according to partial data revealed on Monday.
The outcome signified a defeat for the centre-left opposition and a triumph for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her right-wing coalition, who had advocated for voter abstention.
Voter participation stood at only 30 percent of the eligible population, significantly under the required 50 percent plus one threshold, thwarting the measures that could have impacted approximately 2.5 million foreign nationals.
