Family Feud Leads to Arrest in Delhi

Raju Yadav, 40, was arrested for assaulting Arun Kumar, who allegedly blackmailed Yadav's wife and daughter in southeast Delhi. The incident occurred near Okhla Phase-I, where police discovered Arun with head injuries. Evidence, including a beer bottle neck and brick, was found at the scene.

Updated: 09-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:55 IST
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a person accused of blackmailing his family in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, authorities reported on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Raju Yadav, confessed to attacking 35-year-old Arun Kumar after multiple warnings to keep away from his family. Yadav claimed that Kumar had attempted to blackmail his wife and daughter.

The confrontation occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday near Okhla Phase-I. A police patrol was notified of a disturbance and upon arrival discovered Arun Kumar with severe head injuries. He was transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while Yadav was detained. Officials retrieved a broken beer bottle neck and a blood-stained brick from the site. An investigation is ongoing.

