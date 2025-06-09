Family Feud Leads to Arrest in Delhi

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a person accused of blackmailing his family in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, authorities reported on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Raju Yadav, confessed to attacking 35-year-old Arun Kumar after multiple warnings to keep away from his family. Yadav claimed that Kumar had attempted to blackmail his wife and daughter.

The confrontation occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday near Okhla Phase-I. A police patrol was notified of a disturbance and upon arrival discovered Arun Kumar with severe head injuries. He was transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while Yadav was detained. Officials retrieved a broken beer bottle neck and a blood-stained brick from the site. An investigation is ongoing.