Teen Heist Thwarted: Delhi's Midnight Robbery Stopped

Delhi Police have arrested two 17-year-old boys in connection with a daring armed robbery at a general store in northeast Delhi's Maujpur. The heist, which netted Rs 3.5 lakh, took place on June 5 during the early hours of the morning.

According to police reports, the minors were part of a trio that stormed into the store, located on the ground floor of the complainant Arif's residence in Vijay Mohalla. The robbers, masked and armed, managed to intimidate the victims into handing over the cash.

During interrogation, the detained minors confessed to their involvement and provided information on their accomplice, who is currently at large. Confiscated from the duo were two pistols, two bullets, and a portion of the loot amounting to Rs 21,600. Police efforts continue to capture the remaining suspect.