From Honeymoon to Homicide: The Gripping Case of Raja Raghuvanshi
Raja Raghuvanshi was found murdered near Weisawdong Falls, Meghalaya. His wife Sonam and her alleged aides are suspects. Attendees at Raja's funeral revealed unexpected details linking one aide to the event. The case has sparked significant public outrage and demands for an investigation.
- Country:
- India
The murder of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya has taken a shocking turn, as his wife, Sonam, was apprehended alongside three others. The arrest came after Raja's body was discovered in a gorge, and eyewitness accounts connected one suspect to his funeral.
Sonam, who married Raja in May, was taken into custody with Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha. An eyewitness revealed that Kushwaha drove a vehicle to Raja's funeral but only realized his involvement after the arrest was publicized.
Sonam surrendered to authorities, while her father disputes the charges against Kushwaha. The case has ignited public fury, with demands for a CBI investigation as protests erupted and posters calling for justice appeared in Indore.
