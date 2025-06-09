Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Woman's Body in Uttar Pradesh
A woman's body was discovered in an abandoned house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, raising suspicions of murder. The body exhibited a head injury and appeared to be two days old. Police initiated an investigation, examining CCTV footage, while awaiting a post-mortem report for further action.
The body of a woman, estimated to be around 40 years old, was found on Monday afternoon in an abandoned house in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, with police suspecting murder.
Located near the Gandhi Bagh intersection, the body bore a deep head injury. Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, alongside other officers and a forensic team, commenced the investigation upon discovery.
Singh indicated that the body seemed to be approximately two days old. Authorities are reviewing local CCTV footage and awaiting post-mortem results to guide further investigative steps.
