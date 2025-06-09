Left Menu

Smuggler Detained at Mumbai Airport with Exotic Wildlife Trove

A man was arrested at Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling protected wildlife species from Thailand. After a tip-off, officials found various animals, including tarantulas, iguanas, and exotic birds, in his possession. Subsequently, the man, who attempted to smuggle these creatures illegally, was arrested under the Customs Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:00 IST
Smuggler Detained at Mumbai Airport with Exotic Wildlife Trove
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at Mumbai airport have apprehended an individual suspected of smuggling protected wildlife species from Thailand. The arrest occurred on Monday following a tip-off to Customs officials.

Upon his arrival, the man's luggage was inspected, revealing several exotic animals including two types of tarantulas, iguanas, and other wildlife, some of which were deceased. Notable species found were Chaco Golden Knee Tarantulas, and a Honey Bear among others.

The individual confessed to attempting to illegally transport these animals into the country on a flight from Bangkok. Officials promptly seized the animals and arrested the man under the Customs Act, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb wildlife trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025