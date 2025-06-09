Smuggler Detained at Mumbai Airport with Exotic Wildlife Trove

Authorities at Mumbai airport have apprehended an individual suspected of smuggling protected wildlife species from Thailand. The arrest occurred on Monday following a tip-off to Customs officials.

Upon his arrival, the man's luggage was inspected, revealing several exotic animals including two types of tarantulas, iguanas, and other wildlife, some of which were deceased. Notable species found were Chaco Golden Knee Tarantulas, and a Honey Bear among others.

The individual confessed to attempting to illegally transport these animals into the country on a flight from Bangkok. Officials promptly seized the animals and arrested the man under the Customs Act, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb wildlife trafficking.

