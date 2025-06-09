Smuggler Detained at Mumbai Airport with Exotic Wildlife Trove
A man was arrested at Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling protected wildlife species from Thailand. After a tip-off, officials found various animals, including tarantulas, iguanas, and exotic birds, in his possession. Subsequently, the man, who attempted to smuggle these creatures illegally, was arrested under the Customs Act.
Authorities at Mumbai airport have apprehended an individual suspected of smuggling protected wildlife species from Thailand. The arrest occurred on Monday following a tip-off to Customs officials.
Upon his arrival, the man's luggage was inspected, revealing several exotic animals including two types of tarantulas, iguanas, and other wildlife, some of which were deceased. Notable species found were Chaco Golden Knee Tarantulas, and a Honey Bear among others.
The individual confessed to attempting to illegally transport these animals into the country on a flight from Bangkok. Officials promptly seized the animals and arrested the man under the Customs Act, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb wildlife trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
