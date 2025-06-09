Left Menu

Oklahoma Reconsiders: Murder Charges Resurrected for Richard Glossip

Oklahoma prosecutors will charge Richard Glossip for murder without seeking the death penalty. This follows a Supreme Court decision that vacated his previous conviction due to prosecutorial misconduct. Glossip, previously on death row, maintains his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire case of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:34 IST
Oklahoma Reconsiders: Murder Charges Resurrected for Richard Glossip

Oklahoma's legal system is revisiting the case of Richard Glossip, a man long entrenched on death row. Prosecutors confirmed on Monday their decision to pursue a murder charge without the death penalty against Glossip, implicated in the 1997 murder of his former boss. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced this just months after the US Supreme Court nullified Glossip's previous conviction, citing significant prosecutorial misconduct, including false testimony by a key witness.

The 25-year-old case was tainted by accusations of improper proceedings, leading to Glossip's conviction being overturned. While Drummond, also a gubernatorial candidate, acknowledged this failure of justice, he remains unconvinced of Glossip's innocence. He emphasized a commitment to a fair retrial based on solid evidence devoid of false testimony, unlike the original trials where Glossip was twice condemned to death. The primary testimony against Glossip came from co-defendant Justin Sneed, who confessed to the murder under Glossip's alleged influence. Sneed is serving a life sentence.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling, Drummond admits the complexities of a retrial over two decades later but expresses confidence in the available evidence to secure a conviction against Glossip. The case had previously faced turmoil when execution protocols went awry, resulting in a years-long moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025