Murder on Honeymoon: Indore Woman's Arrest Raises Grim Questions

In a chilling turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The accused orchestrated the crime, which led to the arrest of multiple accomplices, including Akash Rajput.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, implicating his wife Sonam in a planned conspiracy. Arrested at a local dhaba, she was taken into custody by the Meghalaya Police, highlighting the grave nature of the incident.

The tragic case captures a story of deceit and loss, as authorities continue their investigation into the murder, seeking justice for Raja amidst shock and disbelief over this violent act committed during what should have been a time of joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)