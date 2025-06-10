Murder on Honeymoon: Indore Woman's Arrest Raises Grim Questions
Sonam Raghuvanshi, from Indore, surrendered in connection to her husband Raja's murder during their Meghalaya honeymoon. Accused of hiring men to execute the crime, she was taken into custody. With multiple arrests including Akash Rajput, the case unfolds amidst a grim narrative of betrayal and tragedy.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The accused orchestrated the crime, which led to the arrest of multiple accomplices, including Akash Rajput.
Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, implicating his wife Sonam in a planned conspiracy. Arrested at a local dhaba, she was taken into custody by the Meghalaya Police, highlighting the grave nature of the incident.
The tragic case captures a story of deceit and loss, as authorities continue their investigation into the murder, seeking justice for Raja amidst shock and disbelief over this violent act committed during what should have been a time of joy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- honeymoon
- Indore
- Meghalaya
- Sonam Raghuvanshi
- Raja Raghuvanshi
- arrest
- conspiracy
- police
- crime
ALSO READ
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
CRPF Personnel Arrested for Espionage with Pakistan
Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case
Former Engineer Arrested for Alleged Land Fraud in Odisha
Arrests Made in Akali Councillor Murder: Punjab Police Strike Against Crime Network