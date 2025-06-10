Left Menu

Murder on Honeymoon: Indore Woman's Arrest Raises Grim Questions

Sonam Raghuvanshi, from Indore, surrendered in connection to her husband Raja's murder during their Meghalaya honeymoon. Accused of hiring men to execute the crime, she was taken into custody. With multiple arrests including Akash Rajput, the case unfolds amidst a grim narrative of betrayal and tragedy.

Updated: 10-06-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The accused orchestrated the crime, which led to the arrest of multiple accomplices, including Akash Rajput.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, implicating his wife Sonam in a planned conspiracy. Arrested at a local dhaba, she was taken into custody by the Meghalaya Police, highlighting the grave nature of the incident.

The tragic case captures a story of deceit and loss, as authorities continue their investigation into the murder, seeking justice for Raja amidst shock and disbelief over this violent act committed during what should have been a time of joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

