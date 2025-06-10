Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions Rise: IAEA Chief Warns of Iran-Israel Conflict Fallout

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warns that an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites might push Tehran toward nuclear armament or withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Despite skepticism about a strike, nuclear talks continue, with Iran set to respond to the U.S. via Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:36 IST
In recent developments concerning nuclear tensions in the Middle East, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has issued a stark warning regarding potential actions by Israel against Iran. Grossi indicated that an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities could lead to Iran's increased determination to develop nuclear weapons or abandon the Non-Proliferation Treaty altogether.

This warning was reported in an interview published on the Jerusalem Post website. Despite the warning, Grossi expressed doubt that Israel would attempt such a strike, citing the complexity and resilience of Iran's nuclear program. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as Tehran prepares a counter-proposal to a U.S. nuclear deal offer, facilitated by Oman.

Amid these tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump recently advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid actions that could disrupt ongoing nuclear talks with Iran. Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that a solution could be within reach but emphasizing the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the negotiations.

