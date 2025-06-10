Nuclear Tensions Rise: IAEA Chief Warns of Iran-Israel Conflict Fallout
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warns that an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites might push Tehran toward nuclear armament or withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Despite skepticism about a strike, nuclear talks continue, with Iran set to respond to the U.S. via Oman.
In recent developments concerning nuclear tensions in the Middle East, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has issued a stark warning regarding potential actions by Israel against Iran. Grossi indicated that an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities could lead to Iran's increased determination to develop nuclear weapons or abandon the Non-Proliferation Treaty altogether.
This warning was reported in an interview published on the Jerusalem Post website. Despite the warning, Grossi expressed doubt that Israel would attempt such a strike, citing the complexity and resilience of Iran's nuclear program. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as Tehran prepares a counter-proposal to a U.S. nuclear deal offer, facilitated by Oman.
Amid these tensions, former U.S. President Donald Trump recently advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid actions that could disrupt ongoing nuclear talks with Iran. Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that a solution could be within reach but emphasizing the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the negotiations.
ALSO READ
Optimism in US-Iran Nuclear Talks: Trump's Notable Progress Reported
Stalemate in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiations: No Enrichment Freeze
Iran Resolute Amid Stalled U.S. Nuclear Talks
India's Firm Stand Against Nuclear Blackmail and Global Terrorism
IAEA Opens Historic Conference to Strengthen Global Nuclear Power Dialogue