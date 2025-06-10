Left Menu

Marines Deployed to Los Angeles Amid National Guard Troop Increase

The U.S. military plans to temporarily send 700 Marines to Los Angeles as the city awaits more National Guard troops. This action follows protests against President Trump's immigration policies, with troop numbers expected to rise to 2,000 by Wednesday. The Insurrection Act remains uninvoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 01:46 IST
Marines Deployed to Los Angeles Amid National Guard Troop Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has announced the temporary deployment of approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles, supplementing the arrival of additional National Guard troops in the city. According to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, this move follows protests related to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The unrest prompted California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to describe the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday as unlawful. The number of National Guard personnel is expected to increase to 2,000 by Wednesday. Until then, the Marines will provide interim support.

Despite the potential for invoking the Insurrection Act, the official stated it is not anticipated at this time. Historically, the Pentagon has engaged in national crisis response, from managing disaster relief to establishing temporary hospitals during health crises, policy permitting.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025