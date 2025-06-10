Marines Deployed to Los Angeles Amid National Guard Troop Increase

The U.S. military has announced the temporary deployment of approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles, supplementing the arrival of additional National Guard troops in the city. According to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, this move follows protests related to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The unrest prompted California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to describe the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday as unlawful. The number of National Guard personnel is expected to increase to 2,000 by Wednesday. Until then, the Marines will provide interim support.

Despite the potential for invoking the Insurrection Act, the official stated it is not anticipated at this time. Historically, the Pentagon has engaged in national crisis response, from managing disaster relief to establishing temporary hospitals during health crises, policy permitting.