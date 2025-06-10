Left Menu

Russia's NATO Test: A New Cold Front Beyond Ukraine

Germany's intelligence chief, Bruno Kahl, warns that Russia is poised to challenge NATO's resolve by expanding its confrontations beyond Ukraine. Despite no expected large-scale invasions, Germany predicts actions that undermine NATO's collective defense principle. Germany remains committed to supporting Ukraine militarily against Russia's advances.

Germany's foreign intelligence chief has expressed concerns that Russia is challenging NATO's collective defense resolve by extending its confrontations beyond Ukraine. Bruno Kahl, head of the Federal Intelligence Service, asserts that Russia deems NATO's defense obligations as losing practical force.

Kahl mentions intelligence indicating that Ukraine is part of a broader Russian strategy westward. While large-scale military movements aren't anticipated, he highlights efforts to undermine NATO's unity, signaling Germany's ongoing commitment to providing Ukraine significant military and financial support under Chancellor Merz.

In a recent dialogue with U.S. counterparts, Kahl confirmed mutual acknowledgment of Russian threats, reflecting Germany's readiness to confront potential Russian incursions in NATO regions, following strategies that don't involve traditional armed conflicts.

