Oklahoma Judge Halts Execution Amid Clemency Controversy
An Oklahoma judge temporarily stayed the execution of John Fitzgerald Hanson, who was set to die on Thursday. Hanson's lawyers argue that bias at his clemency hearing violated his rights. Attorney General Gentner Drummond contends the judge's decision exceeds authority and seeks intervention from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
An Oklahoma judge has temporarily stayed the execution of John Fitzgerald Hanson, 61, after questions arose about the fairness of his clemency hearing. Hanson, scheduled for a lethal injection on Thursday, was convicted of a 1999 murder in Tulsa.
The defense argues that Sean Malloy, a Pardon and Parole Board member, was biased due to his past employment with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office during Hanson's prosecution. Malloy, however, claims unfamiliarity with the case and was part of the board majority voting against clemency.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond challenged the judge's authority to halt the execution, appealing to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to overturn the stay.
