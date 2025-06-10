Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: Protests Ignite Tension Across Imphal Valley

Protests in Manipur's Imphal valley escalated as demonstrators demanded the release of an arrested leader, clashing with security forces. Incidents included firing, roadblocks, and clashes, resulting in injuries. Despite unrest, normalcy returned on Tuesday as locals engaged in regular business activities, purchasing essentials from vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted across the Imphal valley in Manipur as demonstrators clashed with security forces, demanding the release of the arrested leader Kanan Singh and four others. Various districts, including Imphal East and West, witnessed clashes, with security personnel using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

In the Tera area, tensions heightened when unidentified individuals fired at security forces, prompting search operations by paramilitary and state police. However, efforts were thwarted by protesters. In Bishnupur district, confrontations led to minor injuries among police personnel, with an FIR being registered for the incident.

Despite the unrest, normalcy returned to Imphal streets on Tuesday, as residents resumed their daily activities, shopping for essentials from local vendors, even as the protests continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

