Israeli Naval Strikes Target Yemen's Hodeidah Port Amid Rising Tensions

On Tuesday, the Israeli navy launched attacks on Yemen's Hodeidah port, intensifying a campaign that traditionally involves airstrikes, according to Israeli army radio reports.

Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV reported that the strikes targeted the docks at Al Hodeidah port, although there were no immediate reports of casualties. The strikes follow the Israeli military's call for evacuations at various Houthi-controlled ports.

Since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Houthis, aligned with Iran, have targeted Israel and Red Sea shipping in support of the Palestinians, prompting Israeli retaliation and increasing tensions across the region.