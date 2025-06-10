Left Menu

Israeli Naval Strikes Target Yemen's Hodeidah Port Amid Rising Tensions

The Israeli navy conducted strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port as part of an ongoing campaign against the Houthis. Israel urged evacuations from Houthi ports, responding to ongoing missile threats. Iran-backed groups continue resistance in the region, influencing wider geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the Israeli navy launched attacks on Yemen's Hodeidah port, intensifying a campaign that traditionally involves airstrikes, according to Israeli army radio reports.

Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV reported that the strikes targeted the docks at Al Hodeidah port, although there were no immediate reports of casualties. The strikes follow the Israeli military's call for evacuations at various Houthi-controlled ports.

Since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Houthis, aligned with Iran, have targeted Israel and Red Sea shipping in support of the Palestinians, prompting Israeli retaliation and increasing tensions across the region.

